Bonnie Bernstein Fansite: Dedicated to the lovely & talented ABC/ESPN Sportscaster
Bonnie Bernstein Yahoo! Fan Club
Join Now

BONNIE BLOG
Discussion Board and latest Bonnie B. news

Fansite Menu

  MAIN

  BONNIE'S BIO

  TV SCHEDULE

  GLOSSARY

  LINKS


Photos  

  RECENT

  NFL

  NCAA HOOPS

  SPORTSDESK

  MISCELLANEOUS


Feedback  

  BONNIE BLOG

  EMAIL


pic of the week

ESPN: Jim Rome Is Burning


recent press

bonniebernstein.com
Bonnie signs with ESPN & ABC Sports

velvethammermedia
Bonnie's consulting company for aspiring sports journalists
  
Hellooooo,Bonniephiles Welcome to our
Bonnie Bernstein Fansite
"Dedicated to the sensational Sports Reporter and her legion of loyal fans. Join your fellow Bonniephiles and show your support of our favorite sportscaster."

"All Bonnie..All The Time..!!"

   A talented sportscaster, who is also drop-dead gorgeous, Bonnie Bernstein has served as a network reporter for numerous major sporting events ranging from March Madness to the Super Bowl:
  • MLB Reporter
  • NFL Reporter
  • NCAA Football
  • NCAA Basketball
  • U.S. Open Tennis
  • NCAA Gymnastics
  • NCAA Track & Field


    		• TV SCHEDULE

    ESPN2:
    First Take

    		Leave your comments/feedback in our Fansite Blog

    BONNIE BLOG

    "We appreciate your support..
    join the discussions/leave your positive feedback in our Bonnie Blog"

    Bonnie Bernstein
    Fan Club
    "Join and pledge your allegiance
    to Her Bonnieness"
    		Massive photo galleries to enjoy or just post your support of our favorite sports reporter

     

    *Terms of Use: The "Bonnie Bernstein Fansite" will not allow any derogatory statements, any statements of an obscene matter or any profane language. Any posts with offensive statements, using foul language, or not of a mature manner will be removed immediately.

    ©2000-08 Bonniephile Productions