

Welcome to our

Bonnie Bernstein Fansite

"Dedicated to the sensational Sports Reporter and her legion of loyal fans. Join your fellow Bonniephiles and show your support of our favorite sportscaster."



"All Bonnie..All The Time..!!" A talented sportscaster, who is also drop-dead gorgeous, Bonnie Bernstein has served as a network reporter for numerous major sporting events ranging from March Madness to the Super Bowl:

MLB Reporter

NFL Reporter

NCAA Football

NCAA Basketball

U.S. Open Tennis

NCAA Gymnastics

NCAA Track & Field

TV SCHEDULE ESPN2:

First Take

Leave your comments/feedback in our Fansite Blog BONNIE BLOG



"We appreciate your support..

join the discussions/leave your positive feedback in our Bonnie Blog"





Bonnie Bernstein

Fan Club

"Join and pledge your allegiance

to Her Bonnieness" Massive photo galleries to enjoy or just post your support of our favorite sports reporter *Terms of Use: The "Bonnie Bernstein Fansite" will not allow any derogatory statements, any statements of an obscene matter or any profane language. Any posts with offensive statements, using foul language, or not of a mature manner will be removed immediately.



©2000-08 Bonniephile Productions

